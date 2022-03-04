Fewer than half the districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 dark red zones

Share this: Facebook

Covid-19 morbidity rates across Bulgaria’s 28 districts are continuing to decrease, according to figures posted on March 4 by the unified information portal.

As of March 4, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 550.94 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 601.86 on March 3 and down from 842.85 a week ago, on February 25.

The number of districts classified as Covid-19 dark red zones – meaning, a morbidity rate of 500 or more out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has decreased from 16 to 10 in the past day.

Thirteen districts are red zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population: Veliko Turnovo, Vidin, Gabrovo, Lovech, Montana, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Sliven, Sofia district (as distinct from the city), Haskovo and Yambol.

In the past day, the number of districts classified as yellow zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population – has risen from two to six: Blagoevgrad, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Pazardzhik and Smolyan.

The district with the highest morbidity rate is Varna, 1252.01 per 100 000 population, while in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, the morbidity rate is 660.88 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

