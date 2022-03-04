Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 20 deaths, 1104 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 20 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 716, according to the March 4 report by the unified information portal.

Of 8634 tests done in the past day, 1104 – about 12.78 per cent – proved postive.

To date, 1 097 298 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 212 790 are active.

The number of active cases increased by 318 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 766 people were registered as having recovered from the disease, bringing the total to 848 792.

As of March 4, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 550.94 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 601.86 on March 3.

There are 3445 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 112 newly admitted. There are 436 in intensive care, a decrease of 11 compared with the figure in the March 3 report.

Nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 417.

So far, 4 305 855 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 243 in the past day.

A total of 2 047 267 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 81 in the past day, while 691 874 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 154 in the past day.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

