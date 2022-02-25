EC: EU coordinates delivery of emergency aid to Ukraine, stands ready to help neighbouring countries

Share this: Facebook

Following the Ukrainian government’s request for civil protection assistance, the European Commission (EC) is channelling further supplies of medical care items such as first aid kits, protective clothing, disinfectants as well as tents, firefighting equipment, power generators and water pumps which have been offered to Ukraine, the EC said on February 25.

This support via the EU Civil Protection Mechanism to Ukraine includes offers from Slovenia, Romania, France, Ireland, Austria, already made last week, and additional assistance from Croatia, Germany, Italy, Lithuania, Spain, Denmark and Sweden which includes over two million essential items, the EC said.

The EC said that European Crisis Management Commissioner Janez Lenarčič had spoken to the Ministers of Romania, Poland, Hungary and Moldova to discuss how the EU could help them with the protection of Ukrainians fleeing their country.

Moldova activated the EU Civil Protection on the night of February 24, asking for assistance for the management of migration flows.

Lenarčič said: “Solidarity has never mattered more and now is the time to show support with Ukraine.

“I thank all countries already offering immediate help through our Civil Protection Mechanism. We will do all in our power to not leave Ukraine alone at this time of great need,” Lenarčič said.

