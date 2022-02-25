Bulgaria’s PM: EU sanctions will hit Russian business hard

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov has told reporters in Brussels that the new sanctions approved by EU leaders will hit Russian business hard and that could influence the actions of Russian President Putin, Bulgarian National Radio reported.

“I personally, if I were a Russian business right now, would not stand idly by watching someone I call my leader destroy the value of my company or destroy the value of my customers,” Petkov said.

“So it’s also a question of the Russian state, its internal immune system, to what extent it can tolerate pain,” he said.

“Europe’s position is united. Our task is to set the price of sanctions on Russia in such a way as to influence those who make decisions and those who support them.”

Petkov said that no one had expected such a quick and massive attack with casualties in Ukraine.

“One third of the Ukrainian army has already been destroyed, there are explosions all over the country,” he said.

Petkov said that it was clear that there would be no Nato-Russia military conflict.

He said that there were “probably a few days left before Ukraine falls”.

“Putin must know – we all work together in one voice and every action has a price. We will all work together against Russia’s hybrid attacks,” Petkov said.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!