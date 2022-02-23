Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 60 deaths, 4667 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Sixty people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 245, according to the February 23 report by the unified information portal.

Of 23 406 tests done in the past day, 4667 – about 19.34 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 077 160 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 235 067 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 3938 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 8545 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 806 848.

As of February 23, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 948.05 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 998.26 on February 22.

There are 4887 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 490 newly admitted. There are 544 in intensive care, five fewer than the figure in the February 22 report.

A total of 101 medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 093.

So far, 4 282 639 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4417 in the past day.

A total of 2 039 864 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1357 in the past day, while 676 925 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2810 in the past day.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

Please click on the button below to sign up to support The Sofia Globe, a wholly independent news website, via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!