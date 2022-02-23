Third district in Bulgaria drops out of Covid-19 dark red zone

Share this: Facebook

Smolyan has become the third of Bulgaria’s 28 districts to no longer be classified as a Covid-19 dark red zone, after dropping below the threshold of 500 or more per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, according to data posted on the unified information portal on February 23.

The district of Kurdhzali dropped out of the dark red zone category on February 15 and the district of Blagoevgrad dropped below the threshold on February 22.

As of February 23, the Covid-19 morbidity rate in Smolyan is 492.7 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

Bulgaria’s national morbidity rate is 948.05 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 998.26 on February 22, the day that it dropped below the 1000-mark for the first time in several weeks.

Currently, the district with the highest morbidity rate is Varna, 1864.4.

The Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia is 1066.56 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

(Illustration, with the dark red zones coloured in brown: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

