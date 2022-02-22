Blagoevgrad becomes Bulgaria’s second district to drop below dark red zone threshold

The district of Blagoevgrad has become the second in Bulgaria to drop below the threshold for classification as a Covid-19 dark red zone, according to the February 22 report by the unified information portal.

The threshold is 500 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. Blagoevgrad’s morbidity rate is 482.84.

The district of Kurdhzali dropped below the threshold on February 15. Currently, Kurdzhali’s Covid-19 morbidity rate is 316.58 per 100 000 population.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate has dropped below the four-figure mark for the first time in several weeks. As of February 22, it is 998.26 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The district with the highest morbidity rate is Bourgas, at 1376.94. In capital city Sofia, the rate is 1117.54.

