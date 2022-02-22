Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 143 deaths, 4845 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 143 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the total to 35 185, according to the February 22 report by the unified information portal.

Of those whose deaths were registered in the past day, 90.91 per cent had not been vaccinated against Covid-19, the report said.

Of 30 634 tests done in the past day, 4845 – about 15.81 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 072 493 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 239 005 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 5495 in the past day.

As of February 22, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 998.26 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1044.05 on February 21.

In the past day, 10 197 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 798 303.

There are 5145 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 797 newly admitted There are 549 in intensive care, 28 fewer than the figure in the February 21 report.

Ninety-two medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 22 992.

So far, 4 278 226 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 3870 in the past day.

A total of 2 038 507 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1354 in the past day, while 674 115 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 2330 in the past day.

According to the European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control’s (ECDC) online vaccine tracker, as of February 21, the uptake among the total population of Bulgaria of at least a single dose of vaccine was 29.8 per cent, of full vaccination 29.2 per cent and of a booster dose, 9.6 per cent.

The ECDC said that in the EU-EEA, the uptake of at least a single dose was 74.9 per cent, of full vaccination 71.5 per cent and of a booster dose, 50.3 per cent.

