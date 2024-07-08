Another week of sweltering weather in Bulgaria, forecast highs of 40°C in places

Bulgaria is set for yet another week of sweltering weather, culminating in average maximum temperatures of 38 degrees Celsius on July 14 – though some places will hit or pass the 40 degree mark before then, according to the country’s weather bureau.

This follows a succession of several weeks of hot weather in Bulgaria in June 2024 and at the beginning of July.

On July 8 and 9, all 28 districts in Bulgaria are subject to the Code Yellow warning of potentially hazardous weather because of forecast high temperatures.

The forecast high for Rousse and Yambol on July 9 is 39 deg C, with 38 deg forecast for Silistra, Sandanski and Kurdzhali, 37 deg in Plovdiv, Veliko Turnovo and Shoumen. Capital city Sofia is set for 33 deg C on Tuesday.

On July 10, Bulgaria’s city of Rousse on the Danube River is set for a maximum 40 deg, with 39 deg in Sandanski in southern Bulgaria and 38 deg in Plovdiv and Pleven.

On July 11, Rousse is to face a forecast high of 41 deg, in Plovdiv and Pleven 39 deg and in Veliko Turnovo and Vidin, 38 deg.

Overall, the average maximum temperature in Bulgaria on July 9 and 10 is forecast to be 35 deg, followed by 36 deg on July 11, 37 degrees on July 12 and 13 and 38 degrees on July 14. In Sofia, a maximum of 34 deg is forecast for July 10 and 11.

The weather bureau said that on Wednesday, there would be short-term light rain in places in the eastern half of the country, with rain and thunderstorms possible on Thursday, mainly in the Rila, Piring and western Rhodope mountains.

It will also be hot along Bulgaria’s Black Sea coastline, although there daytime temperatures will be lower than elsewhere in the country.

The weather bureau said that in the second 10-day period of July, temperatures are again expected to be above the norm and in the third 10-day period, would remain relatively high.

Earlier, in a monthly report for June 2024, the weather bureau said that average monthly temperatures were between 1.5 and 4.5 deg C above the norm, and the month was shaping up to be the warmest June in Bulgaria since 1930.

Last month, the highest measured temperature was 40.1 deg C on June 20 in Rousse.

(Photo: Auro Queiroz/ freeimages.com)

