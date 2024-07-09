Exhibition ‘Landscapes, Alphabet’ by Bulgaria’s Pachev and Switzerland’s Burger opens on July 11

An exhibition entitled “Landscapes, Alphabet”, a creative collaboration between Bulgarian fashion designer and lecturer Nikolay Pachev and Swiss painter Sarah Burger opens on July 11 at 6pn at the Doza Gallery, 52 Tsar Samuil Street in Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia.

The exhibition is a spatial installation composed of small aquarelle paintings by Sarah Burger, which have been transformed into large-scale collages by her and into sculptural garments by Nikolay Pachev.

These objects complement each other and explore new horizons in art, combining the aesthetics of landscape and fashion in a unique symbiosis.

Speaking about the concept, Burger recalls a quote that suggests landscape paintings are a way to avoid emotions. “I don’t consent. In every landscape, there is a shift from real to potential; there is light and wandering time. There are always horizons, even if unseen. A set of signs. Usually determined, in this case, open.

“Shapes and textures on the rim of recognition. In relation to words for known, yet undefined themselves, somewhere along this transition from real to potential or potential to real. I’ve wanted my hands to return to lines and shapes and bodies.

“By lighter and darker, by color and by aim. No command-Z, nor glossy glass. A different temptation. Curling air in the moment of decision whether to add another line or not. And if yes, and if it goes wrong because it flattens a so-far tension or expands a subtle shape into an unsubtle resemblance, if it goes wrong: How many other lines to add until it becomes something again?”

The relationship between Burger and Pachev’s work develops into a harmonious blend of art and fashion.

Pachev perceives the plaid used in his creations as “loosely suspended, open to the wind and movement – architecture past the bodies.” His ability to cut, add, layer, and shape textiles into sculptural garments gives new life to the signs and landscapes created by Sarah.

For Pachev, the corresponding images are simplistic and honest. “I feel like I’ve been invited to an intimate place,” he says. “I have access to another person’s private moments; I can touch them, shape them, or change them. I’m honoured and overwhelmed. I carefully thread through these moments of pure emotion, and my approach to them is so technical. How far can I go? It seems logical to me to find the different frames of this process of transition in its natural development.”

The exhibition “Landscapes, Alphabet” promises to be an inspiring event that will challenge the imagination and offer new perspectives on the interaction between art and fashion.

Pachev, born in Sofia in 1981, studied fashion at NBU in Sofia, specialized at KHB in Berlin and holds a PhD in applied arts from NBU. His design work was showcased in Germany, The Netherlands, England, US and was awarded in Italy and Czech Republic.

He is interested in exploring innovative manufacturing technologies for the fashion industry and creating brand concepts around the complexity of unifying images and subcultural inspirations.

Burger, born in 1982 in Glarus in Switzerland, studied philosophy, comparative literature and linguistics at the university of Zurich and the Humboldt University of Berlin as well as Visual Art at the HEAD in Geneva. She holds a PhD in artistic research from the Arts University in Linz, AT.

In her work she explores unnamed dimensions of the visible, idiosyncrasies of materials and shifts in value by inscribing next layers of meaning into spaces and things. More and more she understands that the yet unknown places are not the untraveled landscapes, but the vastness of space other people contain within themselves. www.sarahburger.ch.

Please support The Sofia Globe by signing up to become a subscriber to our page on Patreon: