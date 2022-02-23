Bulgaria’s Plovdiv further eases anti-epidemic measures at restaurants

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district is dropping, as of February 24, the requirement that restaurants, gambling halls and casinos use no more than 50 per cent of their capacity.

This follows the district having scrapped, as of February 18, the rule that restaurants must close by 10pm.

Also as of February 24, Plovdiv is removing the requirement the minors visiting shopping malls must be accompanied by an adult.

At national level in Bulgaria, February 24 sees the first of three stages of the easing of anti-epidemic measures, in particular in regard to the green certificate requirement.

From Thursday, it will be up to owners of places such as restaurants and organisers of events to decide whether they will require visitors to show green certificates. The requirement for staff to have green certificates remains in place.

At the third stage of the easing of measures, currently scheduled for March 20, the green certificate requirement will fall away completely, except in respect of travel within the EU.

According to a report by Bulgarian National Radio, it is expected that as of February 28, all school pupils in the Bourgas district will resume in-person classes. Currently, pupils in more than half the districts in Bulgaria are attending in-person classes.

Separately, the Interior Ministry in Varna said that a 28-year-old doctor had been in taken into custody for issuing vaccination certificates to more than 70 people who had not been vaccinated.

The doctor is in 24-hour custody and pre-trial proceedings have been initiated.

