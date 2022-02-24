Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 53 deaths, 3411 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Fifty-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 35 298, according to the February 24 report by the unified information portal.

Of 21 984 tests in the past day, 3411 – about 15.51 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 080 571 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 229 935 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 5132 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 8490 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 815 338.

As of February 24, Bulgaria national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 892.35 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 948.05 on February 23.

There are 4712 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 426 newly admitted. There are 537 in intensive care, seven fewer than the figure in the February 23 report.

Sixty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 23 158.

So far, 4 287 041 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4452 in the past day.

A total of 2 041 189 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1325 in the past day, while 679 787 have received a booster dose, including 2862 in the past day.

