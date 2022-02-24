Bulgaria’s PM: ‘We strongly condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine’

Share this: Facebook

We strongly condemn Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine, Bulgaria’s Prime Minister Kiril Petkov said on February 24 as Kyiv and other cities came under air assault and Russian military crossed into Ukraine on the orders of Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“The use of military force against a sovereign state is unacceptable in the 21st century,” Petkov said.

Petkov was among those participating in an emergency meeting of top state, government, military and intelligence officials convened by President Roumen Radev after Putin announced the attack on Ukraine.

A further attempt was being made for Bulgaria’s Parliament to come up with a joint position on Putin’s further invasion of Ukrainian territory.

The Bulgarian Foreign Ministry’s crisis staff was in session.

The ministry said that an evacuation of Bulgarian citizens who wished to leave Ukraine would have to take place by land because Ukraine’s air space was closed.

Foreign Minister Teodora Genchovska, who cancelled a planned visit to Kyiv, said that she strongly condemned Russia’s military aggression against Ukraine

“This act undermines Ukraine’s sovereignty and independence and is a serious violation of international law,” Genchovska said on Twitter.

