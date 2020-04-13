Covid-19: Bulgaria’s nationalist leader Siderov investigated for breaking emergency regulations

Share this: Facebook

The Sofia District Prosecutor’s Office has initiated an investigation into ultra-nationalist Ataka party leader and Sofia city councillor Volen Siderov for inciting the public to violate the measures against the spread of Covid-19, the Prosecutor’s Office said on April 13.

In a television broadcast on April 12, 2020, Siderov repeatedly called for a breach of an order by the Minister of Health in connection with the new coronavirus pandemic, the statement said.

The same appeals were sent to the mass media in the form of a press release with the headline: “Go out en masse at Easter and prove that God is above Mutafchiyski!”



The investigation has been entrusted to an investigating officer at the Ministry of Interior, the Prosecutor’s Office said.

Major-General Ventsislav Mutafchiyski, head of the national operational headquarters against Covid-19, repeatedly has appealed to the public not to attend church services during the Bulgarian Orthodox Church’s Easter week, asking them instead to pray at home. Prime Minister Boiko Borissov has made similar appeals.

The Bulgarian Orthodox Church is keeping its churches open, while implementing disinfection measures. Some of the church’s leaders have appealed publicly for people to stay home instead of going to church at Easter.

