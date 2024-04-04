Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry decides to buy seven double-decker trains from Polish firm

Bulgaria’s outgoing Minister of Transport and Communications, Georgi Gvozdeikov, signed on April 4 decision to select a contractor for the delivery of seven double-decker trains, which will be purchased with funds under the EU’s Recovery and Sustainability Plan, the ministry said.



The public procurement was opened in the middle of February, and at the end of March the bids of the participants were opened.

The evaluation showed that the offer of Polish company Stadler Polska Sp. z o. o. meets all the requirements, the statement said.

The proposed price is 300 513 279.50, and the rolling stock delivery period is 26 months. It remains for the contact with the selected contractor has to be signed within the statutory deadlines.



In parallel with this, the negotiations with the Spanish company Patentes Talgo SL for the supply of 20 push-pull trains will start on April 5. The public order for the supply of 35 electric motor trains has been resumed today at the tendering stage with a deadline of April 11 2024, the ministry said.

(Illustration via the website of Bulgaria’s Transport Ministry)

