Bulgaria’s Plovdiv district scraps curfew for restaurants

As of February 18, the requirement for restaurants in the Plovdiv district to limit their working hours to 5am to 10pm falls away, in line with a decision taken by the district operational headquarters on the basis of the declining Covid-19 morbidity rate.

However, restaurants continue to be required to use no more than 50 per cent of capacity and to admit only customers who have green certificates.

Under-18s visiting shopping malls must be accompanied by an adult.

From February 21, classes will be in-person for pupils in all grades in the Plovdiv district.

Similarly, the Haskovo district has removed the 10pm closing time rule for restaurants and casinos as of February 18.

Planned admissions and planned operations in hospitals in Haskovo are resuming.

Pupils from grades one to 12 return to in-person classes as of February 21.

The evening curfew for minors in Haskovo, introduced at the end of January, is cancelled.

In the Pernik district, pupils in all grades return to in-person classes as of February 21, and from that date, planned admissions and operations at hospitals in the district are allowed to resume.

(Archive photo: Lance Nelson of banskoblog.com)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

