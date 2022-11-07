Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 60 deaths, 3016 new cases

The deaths of 60 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s total official Covid-19 death toll to 37 920, according to figures posted on November 7 on the unified information portal.

A total of 3016 new cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past week, bringing the total to date to 1 281 252.

In the past week, the number of active cases decreased by 557, from 10 155 to 9598.

As of the November 7 report, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 101.13 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 119.24 a week ago.

There are 639 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 95 fewer than a week ago.

There are 60 in intensive care, one more than the figure in the October 31 report.

A total of 44 medical personnel tested positive for Covid-19 in the past week, bringing the total to date to 26 153.

A total of 4 583 170 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4765 in the past week.

The report said that 2 073 487 people had completed the vaccination cycle, including 272 in the past week.

A total of 921 112 people have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 4431 in the past week.

The November 7 report said that 48 543 people had received a second booster dose with an adapted vaccine, including 4431 in the past week.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Comments

comments