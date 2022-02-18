Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 105 deaths, 4626 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 105 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 884, according to the February 18 report by the unified information portal.

Of 25 056 tests done in the past day, 4626 – about 18.46 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 059 192 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 251 920 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 5345 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 9866 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 772 388.

As of February 18, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1139.15 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1189.99 on February 17.

There are 5545 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, with 633 newly admitted. There are 588 in intensive care, six fewer than the figure in the February 17 report.

Ninety-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 22 791.

So far, 4 265 854 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5703 in the past day.

A total of 2 034 242 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1884 in the past day, while 666 736 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3471 in the past day.

