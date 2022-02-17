FDI in Bulgaria in 2021 was 1.04B euro – central bank data

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Foreign direct investment in Bulgaria in 2021 stood at 1.04 billion euro, the equivalent of 1.5 per cent of the gross domestic product (GDP), statistics from the Bulgarian National Bank (BNB) showed on February 17.

In 2020, FDI was 2.27 billion euro, but the original amount reported by BNB last year was 561.7 million euro, which was revised upward later.

Investment in equity, including in the real estate sector, recorded an outflow of 90.6 million euro (compared to an inflow of 351.6 million euro in 2020) and re-invested earnings amounted to 1.59 million euro (up from 738.4 million euro a year earlier), according to preliminary data.

Net receipts from real estate investments by foreign entities showed an outflow of 7.7 million euro, compared to an outflow of 1.3 million euro in 2020.

The central bank data showed 461.3 million euro in investment outflows as debt instruments, recorded as the change in the net liabilities of Bulgarian companies towards their foreign investor owners, compared to an inflow of 1.18 billion euro a year earlier. Such financial flows include financial loans, suppliers’ credits and debt securities, BNB said.

By country, the largest direct investment in Bulgaria in 2021 came from Luxembourg (454.5 million euro), Germany (284.8 million euro) and Austria (213.4 million euro). Notable net outflows were recorded towards Russia (-343.6 million euro) and Switzerland (-143.7 million euro).

According to preliminary figures, Bulgarian investment abroad increased by 179.3 million euro in 2021, compared to 156.3 million euro in 2020, BNB said.

(Photo: Miroslav Sárička/freeimages.com)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments