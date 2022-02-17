Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 93 deaths, 5023 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Ninety-three people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 34 779, according to the February 17 report by the unified information portal.

Of 25 067 tests done in the past day, 5023 – about 20.03 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 1 054 566 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 257 265 are active.

The number of active cases decreased by 148 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 5078 people were registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 762 522.

As of February 17, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 1189.99 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 1249.68 on February 16.

There are 5639 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 639 newly admitted. There are 594 in intensive care, seven fewer than the figure in the February 16 report.

In the past day, 107 medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 22 696.

So far, 4 260 171 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 5407 in the past day.

A total of 2 032 358 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1732 in the past day, while 663 265 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 3302 in the past day.

