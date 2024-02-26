Bulgarian PM Denkov holds talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy

Bulgaria is discussing signing a bilateral security agreement with Ukraine, but it must first be approved by the National Assembly, Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov said on February 26 after talks in Kyiv with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

Bulgaria is also one of the co-founding countries of an international coalition to combat the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russian territory, Denkov said.

The Bulgarian government and the parliamentary majority are working steadfastly to provide the maximum possible political, military, diplomatic, humanitarian and material support for Ukraine, he said.

“Thank you for the invitation that allowed me to see with my eyes and feel with my heart your unjust suffering, but also your heroism and your determination to win the future you long for,” Denkov told Zelenskyy.

Today marks another dark anniversary. Ten years ago, the illegal annexation of Crimea and Sevastopol marked the beginning of Russia’s continued aggression against Ukraine and paved the way for its full invasion on February 24 2022, Denkov said.

Zelenskyy thanked Bulgaria for its support.

“Thank you for supporting our country throughout the time of full-scale aggression. We really appreciate that Bulgaria is with us.

“Today we discussed the needs of soldiers. Our shared commitment to the principle of good neighbourliness will support the economic growth of both countries. We discussed cooperation in energy and defence production,” Zelenskyy said.

On X (twitter.com), Zelenskyy said: “Today, I met with Bulgarian Prime Minister Nikolai Denkov for, as always, fruitful and practical talks.

“I appreciate Bulgaria’s support for our efforts to expand trade flows and restore normal shipping in the Black Sea and Danube regions. It is critical that we maintain normal economic relations despite all of the challenges.

“We agreed with Bulgaria to accelerate the development of logistics and infrastructure in our region. Our mutual respect for the principle of good neighborliness will contribute to both countries’ economic growth,” Zelenskyy said.

(Photo: Zelenskyy’s X account)

