UK, Bulgarian prime ministers discuss Brexit in telephone call

UK Prime Minister Theresa May telephoned her Bulgarian counterpart Boiko Borissov to discuss Brexit, the government information service in Sofia said.

In the conversation, held at May’s request, she emphasised to Borissov the importance of the forthcoming March 12 vote in the British Parliament and the determination of her government to negotiate the UK’s exit from the EU with a deal, including agreement on the border with the Republic of Ireland.

The two prime ministers agreed on the need to avoid political instability with a negative impact on everyone in the EU, the government statement said.

The conversation also covered progress in bilateral negotiations on Brexit.

May expressed gratitude for the good co-operation between Bulgarian and British experts in negotiating the future rules and procedures after the UK’s exit from the EU in areas such as home affairs, health and social security.

Borissov underlined his support for ensuring a smooth and regulated exit from the UK while maintaining good co-operation with the EU and on a bilateral basis, the statement said.

The Bulgarian Prime Minister emphasised that the UK was a strategic partner of his country, according to the statement.

The March 7 statement about a telephone call between May and Borissov on the subject of Brexit was the second in 2019, after the two prime ministers spoke on the telephone on the topic on February 18.

