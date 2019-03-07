Bulgarian Transport Minister: Around 2025, the train trip between Sofia and Skopje will take an hour

Share this: Facebook

The deadline for completing the rail link between Sofia and Skopje is 2025-2027, Bulgarian Transport Minister Rossen Zhelyazkov said on March 7.

Zhelyazkov was speaking to reporters while in Skopje, where he is heading the Bulgarian delegation to the first meeting of the Bulgarian-North Macedonian intergovernmental commission on economic and trade co-operation.

Among the topics being discussed are transport and energy connectivity and economic relations.

He said that Bulgaria was planning to spend, in the new programming period, 430 million euro on the modernisation of the Sofia-Pernik-Radomir-Gyueshevo railway line to the border with North Macedonia.

(Photo: Eiji Miura)

