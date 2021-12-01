Bulgaria utilities regulator hikes gas prices by 9.8% for December 2021

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria’s utilities regulator said on December 1 that it approved an increase to gas prices in the country by 9.8 per cent for the coming month, setting the new price at 102.33 leva a MWh, excluding transportation costs, excise and value-added tax.

The price approved by the Energy and Water Regulatory Commission (EWRC) was higher than the one initially requested last week by state gas company Bulgargaz, which was 96.14 leva a MWh.

In its statement on December 1, EWRC said that it approved an updated request from Bulgargaz, which took into account price increases on European gas markets in recent days.

The regulator’s statement said that despite the higher-than-expected price increase, Bulgarian consumers still paid 35 per cent less than the price on European gas hubs, according to Bulgargaz data.

The regulator-set gas price in Bulgaria has risen sharply in 2021, having nearly quadrupled from 26.93 leva a MWh in January 2021.

(Photo: Marco Caliulo/sxc.hu)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments