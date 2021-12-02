Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 89 deaths, 2105 new cases

Share this: Facebook

A total of 89 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s Covid-19 death toll to 28 542, according to the December 2 report by the unified information portal.

Of 27 937 tests done in the past day, 2105 – about 7.53 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 697 162 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 105 046 are active. The number of active cases decreased by 73 in the past day.

The report said that in the past day, 2089 people had been registered as having recovered from the virus, bringing the total to 563 574.

There are 6302 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, of which 526 are newly-admitted. There are 694 in intensive care, 23 fewer than the figure in the December 1 report.

Twenty-five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 17 411.

So far, 3 350 019 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 19 519 in the past day.

A total of 1 780 797 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 8577 in the past day, while 106 513 have received a booster dose of vaccine, including 7211 in the past day.

