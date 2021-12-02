Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2021 was 5.3% – Eurostat

Share this: Facebook

Unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2021 was 5.3 per cent, down from 5.5 per cent in September 2021 and matching the 5.3 per cent in October 2020, according to seasonally-adjusted figures released by EU statistics agency Eurostat on December 2.

According to Eurostat, the October 2021 figure represented an estimated 172 000 jobless people in Bulgaria, compared with 178 000 in September 2021 and 175 000 in October 2020.

Youth unemployment in Bulgaria in October 2021 was 16.4 per cent, down from 17.1 per cent in September 2021 but higher than the 15.7 per cent recorded in October 2020.

The October 2021 figure represented an estimated 20 000 under-25s, compared with 21 000 in September 2021 and 21 000 in October 2020.

Eurostat said that the EU unemployment rate was 6.7 per cent in October 2021, stable compared with September 2021 and down from 7.5 per cent in October 2020.

In October 2021, the euro zone seasonally-adjusted unemployment rate was 7.3 per cent, down from 7.4 per cent in September 2021 and from 8.4 per cent in October 2020.

In October 2021, 2.905 million young people (under 25) were unemployed in the EU, of whom 2.367 million were in the euro zone.

In October 2021, the youth unemployment rate was 15.9 per cent in both the EU and the euro zone, down from 16 per cent in the EU and from 16.1 per cent in the euro zone in the previous month, Eurostat said.

(Photo: Odan Jaeger/freeimages.com)

