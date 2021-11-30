Bulgaria’s newly-elected National Assembly to hold first sitting on December 3

Share this: Facebook

Bulgaria’s 47th National Assembly will hold its first sitting on December 3, a statement on Parliament’s website on November 30 said.

The sitting, beginning at 9am, will see the 240 members of the National Assembly sworn in.

Before the election of a Speaker, the sitting will be presided over by the oldest MP, Silvi Kirilov.

Representatives of parliamentary groups will make statements, after which the Speaker and Deputy Speakers will be elected.

Bulgaria’s November 14 early parliamentary elections resulted in seven groups being elected to Parliament, according to a seat distribution announcement by the Central Election Commission on November 19.

The recently-formed We Continue the Change (WCC) party will be the largest, with 65 MPs.

Former Prime Minister Boiko Borissov’s GERB-Union of Democratic Forces electoral coalition will have 59 seats, the Movement for Rights and Freedoms 34 seats, the Bulgarian Socialist Party (BSP) 26, Slavi Trifonov’s ITN party 25, the Democratic Bulgaria coalition 16 and the pro-Russian, anti-vaxxer Vuzrazhdane party 13 seats.

Each of these seven groups is entitled to nominate a Deputy Speaker.

The key tasks facing the new National Assembly, the third elected in Bulgaria in 2021, include voting a government into office and approving a Budget Act for 2022. It is expected that the latter task will not be completed until early next year.

Negotiations on a proposed government, involving WCC, the BSP, ITN and Democratic Bulgaria, are ongoing.

(Photo: parliament.bg)

