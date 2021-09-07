NCIPD: Covid-19 red zone districts in Bulgaria rise to 18

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Eighteen out of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 red zones, meaning an infection rate between 250 and 499.9 per 100 000 population, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases (NCIPD) for the 14-day period ending on September 5.

A week ago, the NCIPD report showed 12 districts as red zones, and two weeks ago, two districts were red zones.

Turgovishte, with a morbidity rate of 575 per 100 000 population, is again classified as a dark red zone. The threshold to be classified as a dark red zone is 500 per 100 000 population.

The current red zone districts are Blagoevgrad, Bourgas, Varna, Veliko Turnovo, Gabrovo, Pazardzhik, Pernik, Plovdiv, Razgrad, Rousse, Silistra, Sliven, Smolyan, Sofia city, Stara Zagora, Haskovo, Shoumen and Yambol.

In Sofia city, the morbidity rate is 250 per 100 000 population.

In the district of Plovdiv, it is 337 per 100 000, in Bourgas 427, in Varna 362 and in the district of Rousse, 370 per 100 000 population.

There are nine districts classified as yellow, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population.

The yellow districts are Vidin, Vratsa, Dobrich, Kurdzhali, Kyustendil, Lovech, Montana, Pleven and Sofia district.

Separately, the NCIPD said that as of September 7, the national Covid-19 morbidity rate in Bulgaria was 282.28 per 100 000 population.

(Illustration: NCIPD)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!