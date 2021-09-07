Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 34 deaths, 677 new cases registered

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 34 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 19 149, according to the September 7 report by the unified information portal.

Of 12 534 tests done in the past day, 677 – about 5.4 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 462 710 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 34 507 active cases, an increase of 117 in the past day.

The report said that 526 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 409 054.

There are 4284 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, an increase of 125 in the past day, with 339 in intensive care, an increase of seven.

Eight medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 936.

According to the report, so far 2 356 197 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 1654 in the past day.

A total of 1 200 713 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 1125 in the past day.

