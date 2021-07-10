Bulgaria’s July elections: Ban on sale of alcohol in Plovdiv

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



There is a ban on the sale of alcohol in Bulgaria’s city of Plovdiv on July 11, parliamentary election day.

Imposed by mayor Zdravko Dimitrov, the ban, covering the sale, serving and use of alcohol and alcoholic beverages in catering establishments and other public places, is in effect from 6am to 9pm.

An exception is allowed for pre-planned family celebrations.

In the municipality of Vratsa, a ban on the sale of alcohol goes into effect at 7pm on July 10 and remains in effect until 8pm on July 11.

In the municipality of Shoumen, a ban is in effect from 7am to 8pm on election day.

In Bulgaria’s capital city Sofia, there is no ban on the sale of alcohol on July 11, but mayor Yordanka Fandukova has banned the consumption of alcohol in polling stations and areas adjacent to them.

(Photo: Zsuzsanna Kilian)

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!