Bulgaria’s July elections: CEC announces rules for video monitoring of result process

Bulgaria’s Central Election Commission (CEC) has reached a decision on video monitoring of the post-election process, envisaged in the Electoral Code amendments approved earlier in 2021.

Real-time video recording and broadcasting may take place only after voting on July 11 in Bulgaria’s early parliamentary elections is officially declared over.

The videos may cover the actions of the sectional election commission in establishing the voting results; the process of counting paper ballots in polling stations where voting was done with paper ballots, as well as the process of compiling and filling in the section tally sheet with the results of voting in the polling station.

The CEC decision was based on provisions in the Electoral Code for candidates, representatives of parties, coalitions and initiative committees, observers, one representative of a registered polling agency and the media to be present when ballot boxes are opened and the results at the polling stations are established.

The requirements for the protection of personal data during the counting of votes must be complied with, as must the Health Ministry’s rules for the election process that are aimed at preventing the spread of Covid-19.

(Photo: Krzysztof (Kriss) Szkurlatowski/freeimages.com)

