More than 200M EU Digital Covid Certificates issued

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



More than 200 million EU Digital Covid Certificates have already been generated, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said on July 1, as the EU regulation on the certificate came into effect.

EU citizens and residents will now be able to have their Digital Covid Certificates issued and verified across the EU, the Commission said.

Twenty-one EU countries – including Bulgaria – as well as Norway, Iceland and Liechtenstein had already started to issue certificates ahead of the July 1 deadline, and five more EU countries are starting today.

“The European Digital Covid Certificate is a symbol of an open and safe Europe that is opening cautiously putting the protection of the health of our citizens first,” Von der Leyen said.

“In March, we promised to have an EU-wide system to facilitate free and safe travel within the EU by the summer holidays. Now we can confirm that the EU Digital Covid Certificate system is up and running,” she said.

A vast majority of EU member states are already connected to the system and ready to issue and verify the certificates, Von der Leyen said.

(Photo: Claudio Centonze via EC Audiovisual Service)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!