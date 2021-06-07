Bulgaria receiving more than 447 000 doses of Covid-19 jabs over 7 days

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



A total of 184 860 doses of the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine against Covid-19 arrived in Bulgaria on June 7, following a delivery of 36 000 doses of the Moderna vaccine on June 4, the Health Ministry said.

The doses were immediately distributed to the regional health inspectorates across the country, the ministry said.

This week, Bulgaria expects a delivery of 179 010 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech on June 9, a total of 12 000 Janssen on June 10 and a further 36 000 doses of Moderna on June 11.

This means deliveries of a total of 447 870 doses in the period between June 4 and 11.

So far, 1 464 251 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 4929 in the past 24 hours, according to the June 7 daily report by the national information system.



So far, 624 140 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, meaning either that they have received a second dose or one from a single-dose vaccine. This includes 4456 who completed the vaccination cycle on Sunday.

In the seven-day period ending June 6, a total of 108 657 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria. In that period, 70 773 people completed the vaccination cycle.

On June 6, Sofia municipality said that at its four open-air vaccination points – in public parks and a supermarket parking area – a total of 1106 people received jabs on June 5 and 6.

Last weekend, when there were three open-air vaccination points in parks and a parking area in Sofia, more than 1000 people were vaccinated, the municipality said.

The municipality intends that there will be open-air vaccination points again on the weekend of June 12 and 13.

On weekdays, Sofia residents can get vaccinated at eight of the municipal diagnostic consulting centres. An appointment is required.

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!