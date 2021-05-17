European Commission appoints its first ever Anti-Racism Coordinator

Share this: Facebook

The European Commission (EC) has appointed Michaela Moua as its first ever Anti-Racism Coordinator, delivering on an important commitment set out in the EU anti-racism action plan, the EC said on May 17.

The EC announced its intention in September 2020 to appoint a co-ordinator for anti-racism as part of an action plan against racism over the next five years.

In her new role, the coordinator will liaise closely with people with a minority racial and ethnic background and relay their concerns to the EC, the statement said.

Moua will interact with EU countries, the European Parliament, civil society and academia to strengthen policy responses in the field of anti-racism.

She will join forces with other Commission services to implement the EC’s policy on preventing and combating racism, the statement said.

Helena Dalli, European Commissioner for Equality, said “I am delighted to welcome Ms Moua whose work will be essential to implementing the anti-racism action plan.

“With her appointment, the Commission is taking another important step in the promotion of an anti-racist European Union. We intend to bolster our efforts against racism in a close relationship with EU countries, civil society and other stakeholders,” Dalli said.

Moua studied International Development and then held a number of senior roles in NGOs in her native Finland combatting racism and discrimination.

For the past few years, she has worked at the Ministry of Justice in Finland. She has extensive experience and expertise in combatting racism and ethnicity-based discrimination and in promoting an ethnically equal and diverse society, the EC said.

(Photo: Via maxpixel)

