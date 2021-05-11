Jane Goodall at the Sofia Science Festival: Why I have hope for a better tomorrow

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Conservationist Dr Jane Goodall will address the 2021 Sofia Science Festival on the topic “Why I have hope for a better tomorrow”.

Founder of the Jane Goodall Institute and a UN Messenger of Peace, Goodall has spent a lifetime in environmental, animal welfare and humanitarian work and is widely known for her on-going study of the wild chimpanzees of Gombe in Tanzania.

As a little girl she dreamt about Africa and living and studying wild animals. She never gave up on her dream and thanks to the help and support of her extraordinary mother, Goodall’s dream not only became a reality, but has inspired millions of young people all over the world to pursue their dreams too, through her global humanitarian and environmental programme Roots & Shoots .

At the 2021 Sofia Science Festival, she will speak about her early years in Gombe; the challenges she faced; the amazing chimpanzees and why we must protect our closest animal relative; the damage that humans have inflicted on our planet and how we can all play a part in its restoration and preservation in the future; Roots & Shoots, and why young people all around the world give her hope for the future of this planet.

Her presentation will be in English, with interpretation into Bulgarian.

The event, on May 15 at 8pm, will be broadcast live online solely for the audience at Sofia Tech Park.

The event is dedicated to the 2021 United Nations Climate Change Conference.

Tickets cost five leva and can be bought online.

For full details of the English-language events at the 2021 Sofia Science Festival, please click here.

The Sofia Globe is a media partner of The Sofia Science Festival.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!