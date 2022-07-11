Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate continued to worsen in past week

Bulgaria’s Covid-19 14-day morbidity rate continued to worsen in the past week, rising from 74.42 per 100 000 population as of July 4, to a current 117.08, according to the July 11 report by the unified information portal.

Two weeks ago, Bulgaria’s Covid-19 morbidity rate was 46.12 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis.

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 yellow zones, meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-basis, has risen in the past week from three to eight: Bourgas, Varna, Dobrich, Vratsa, Pernik, Sofia city, Sofia district and Yambol.

The morbidity rate is highest in Sofia city, 214.01.

The remaining 20 districts in Bulgaria are green zones, meaning a fortnightly morbidity rate below 100 per 100 000 population.

According to the July 11 report, the deaths of 15 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 37 272.

To date, 1 178 189 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 4915 new cases in the past week.

The report said that there are 10 864 active cases, 49 118 fewer than the figure in the July 4 report.

There are 453 Covid-19 patients in hospital in Bulgaria, 84 more than a week ago, with 36 in intensive care, 10 more than the figure in the July 4 report.

A total of 4 423 001 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 10 369 in the past week, according to the figures in the July 11 report.

A total of 2 075 830 people have completed the vaccination cycle, including 13 926 in the past week.

A total of 777 823 have received a booster dose, including 9393 in the past week, while 8454 have received a second booster, including 5751 in the past week.

Of those who received a second booster since the dose was first offered a fortnight ago, most, 3157, are in the 70 to 79 age group, followed by 2272 in the 60 to 69 age group and 1080 in the 80 and over age group. A second booster is administered on a voluntary basis, like all previous doses, but is offered only to those over the age of 18.

