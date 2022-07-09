Seven districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 yellow zones

The number of districts in Bulgaria classified as Covid-19 yellow zones – meaning a morbidity rate between 100 and 249.9 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis – has risen to seven, according to figures in the July 9 report by the unified information portal.

In the past day, Dobrich and Sofia district crossed the threshold to be reclassified from green zones to yellow zones.

In Dobrich, the 14-day morbidity rate is 115.95 per 100 000 population and in Sofia district, 113.44.

The two join the districts of Bourgas (170.29), Varna (166.23), Vratsa (126.87), Pernik (104.22) and Sofia city (208.81).

The district of Yambol is close to the yellow zone threshold, at 99.68 per 100 000 population.

Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 113.41 out of 100 000 population on a 14-day basis. A week ago, on July 2, it was 70.31.

A total of 1005 cases of new coronavirus were confirmed in Bulgaria in the past day, amounting to 19.31 per cent of tests done.

The report said that there were 448 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, with 38 in intensive care.

Pulmonologist and Democratic Bulgaria MP Dr Alexander Simidchiev told Nova Televizia in an interview that a new Covid-19 wave was certainly starting.

“The rate of increase in new cases on a weekly basis is 50 per cent from last week, and on a two-week basis it is 140 per cent from two weeks ago,” Simidchiev said.



“The rate of increase in new cases is a fact. We rarely get below 500 cases a day anymore. Today they are over 1000. There is definitely the beginning of a new wave,” he said.

“Now is the time to prevent the development of a full-scale wave, because if we let the virus do what it wants and our behaviour does not change, we will have another peak.”



Simidchiev said that the peak of those infected with Covid-19 will be shortly after the beginning of August.

He said that if the public correctly applied preventative measures, such as mask-wearing on public transport and in crowded places, this would slow the spread and there would be no need for strict restrictive measures.

(Photo: Plovdiv municipality)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!