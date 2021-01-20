Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 49 more deaths, 22 226 now vaccinated

Share this: Facebook

Forty-nine Covid-19 patients in Bulgaria died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 8614, according to the January 20 daily report by the national information system.

Of 7921 tests done in the past 24 hours, 544 proved positive – about 8.7 per cent.

To date, 212 927 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 33 815 are active. This is a decrease of 5748 in the number of active cases in the past 24 hours.

The national information system said that the number of people in Bulgaria who had recovered from the virus rose by 6243 in the past 24 hours, to 170 498.

There are 3223 Covid-19 patients in hospital, a decrease of 89 in the past day, with 318 in intensive care, a decrease of 11.

Twenty-nine medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to 9310 to date.

A total of 2588 people were vaccinated against Covid-19 in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 22 226.

