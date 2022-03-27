Bulgaria’s Sofia Airport opens terminals to meeters and greeters

Share this: Facebook

Restrictions on access to Sofia Airport’s two terminals for people who are not passengers or staff have been lifted, the airport said on March 27.

The restrictions were part of the anti-epidemic measures and required greeters to say goodbye to their relatives at the entrance to terminal buildings and meeters to wait in a restricted area or outside terminals, the airport said.

The requirements to wear a mask, keep distance between people, and comply with all anti-epidemic measures described in the orders of the Minister of Health remain in place, the statement said.

The airport advised passengers to continue to observe the anti-epidemic requirements of the country to and from which they are flying, and if necessary they can use the services of the two laboratories located on the airport premises, which also offer tests for Covid-19.

(Photo: Apostoloff)

