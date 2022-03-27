Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 157 deaths in past week

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



The deaths of 157 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past week, according to figures in the March 27 report by the unified information portal.

This is the lowest Covid-19 death toll in a week in Bulgaria since 2022 began, and includes four deaths registered in the past day.

To date, 1 133 102 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, including 9388 in the past week. This is the lowest number of new cases confirmed in a week since 2022 began.

There are 189 422 active cases, 3652 fewer than the figure in the March 20 report.

As of March 27, Bulgaria’s national Covid-19 morbidity rate is 302.55 per 100 000 population on a 14-day basis, down from 331.13 on March 20.

There are 2045 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, 142 fewer than the figure in the March 20 report, with 241 in intensive care, 14 fewer than the figure a week ago.

A total of 167 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to date to 23 974.

So far, 4 334 963 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered in Bulgaria, including 9972 in the past week.

There is a discrepancy in the figures stated for those who have completed the vaccination cycle.

The March 20 report gave the figure as 2 056 729 and on March 21, the figure was 2 056 814. Then, on March 22, it was stated as 2 047 680. The March 27 report gives a figure of 2 049 260 – a total of 7469 fewer than a week before.

The figure for those who have received a booster dose has risen in the past week, from 710 810 on March 20 to 718 166 in the March 27 report, an increase of 7356.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com:

Become a Patron!