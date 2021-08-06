Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past day, 14 deaths, 500 new cases

Share this: Facebook

Fourteen people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past day, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 18 243, according to the August 6 report by the national information system.

Of 18 652 tests done in the past day, 500 – about 2.68 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 426 932 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, of which 9921 are active. The number of active cases rose by 439 in the past day.

Forty-seven people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 398 768, according to the national information system report.

There are 935 patients with Covid-19 in hospital in Bulgaria, a decrease of 20 in the past day, with 89 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Five medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 13 500.

The report said that 12 520 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in Bulgaria in the past day, bringing the total to 2 076 157.

To date, 1 027 377 people in Bulgaria have completed the vaccination cycle, including 7050 in the past day, according to the report.

