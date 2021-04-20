Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 217 deaths registered in past 24 hours

Share this: Facebook

The deaths of 217 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 were registered in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 15 412, according to the April 20 report by the national information system.

Of 15 952 tests done in the past day, 2434 – about 15.3 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 388 815 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria, counting in the deaths, the active cases and those who have recovered from the virus.

There are 62 481 active cases, a decrease of 2027 in the past day.

The report said that 4244 people recovered in the past day, bringing the total to 310 922.

There are 8834 people in hospital, a decrease of 395 in the past 24 hours, with 780 in intensive care, a decrease of three.

Thirty-five medical personnel tested positive, bringing the total to date to 12 884.

A total of 7044 vaccines against Covid-19 were administered in the past 24 hours, bringing the total to 645 486.

The report said that 131 069 people had received a second dose, including 2531 in the past 24 hours.

(Photo: Military Medical Academy)

