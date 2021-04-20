For fifth week, every district in Bulgaria is a Covid-19 ‘red zone’

Share this: Facebook

For a fifth consecutive week, all of the 28 districts in Bulgaria are Covid-19 “red zones”, meaning a rate of infection of 120 or higher per 100 000 population.

The weekly report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases, covering data as of April 18, showed rates of infection generally declining compared with the three previous reports.

The infection rate in the city of Sofia was 621 per 100 000, down from 837 in the previous report.

The highest rate of infection was in the district of Varna, 626 out of 100 000 population, down from 816 a week earlier.

The third district above the 600-mark, Rousse, was at 623, down from 756 a week earlier.

In the district of Bourgas, the infection rate was 494, and in the district of Plovdiv, 459, according to the report by the National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases.

(Map: National Centre for Infectious and Parasitic Diseases)

