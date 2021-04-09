Johns Hopkins: Bulgaria surpasses 200 Covid-19 deaths per 100 000 population, world’s seventh-largest

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

LinkedIn

Reddit



Bulgaria has the seventh-highest Covid-19 death rate per 100 000 population in the world, according to figures posted on April 9 by the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center.

The figures showed Bulgaria as having a Covid-19 death rate of 201.73 per 100 000 population, behind six other countries in Europe.

Covid-19’s third wave in Bulgaria has seen a sharp increase in its mortality rate, which surpassed the death rates in the United Kingdom at the weekend and Slovenia earlier this week.

In first place was the Czech Republic with 258.59 deaths per 100 000 population.

That country is followed by San Marino (251.59), Hungary (232.18), Bosnia and Herzegovina (217.09), Montenegro (216.12) and Belgium (204.41).

Counted by case-fatality rate – the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases – Bulgaria is the second-highest in Europe, at 3.9 per cent, and in 15th place in the world, according to the Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center data.

Johns Hopkins noted that countries throughout the world have reported very different case fatality ratios – the number of deaths divided by the number of confirmed cases.

It said that differences in mortality numbers can be caused by:

Differences in the number of people tested: With more testing, more people with milder cases are identified. This lowers the case-fatality ratio.

Demographics: For example, mortality tends to be higher in older populations.

Characteristics of the healthcare system: For example, mortality may rise as hospitals become overwhelmed and have fewer resources.

Other factors, many of which remain unknown.

Bulgaria’s national information system daily report on April 9 said that the country’s Covid-19 death toll was 14 170, with 136 more deaths reported in the past 24 hours.

(Screengrab from Johns Hopkins Coronavirus Resource Center)

For the rest of The Sofia Globe’s continuing coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria, please click here.

The Sofia Globe’s coverage of the Covid-19 situation in Bulgaria is supported by the Embassies of Switzerland and Finland.

Please support independent journalism by clicking on the orange button below. For as little as three euro a month or the equivalent in other currencies, you can support The Sofia Globe via patreon.com and get access to exclusive subscriber-only content:

Become a Patron!

Comments

comments