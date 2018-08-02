Bulgaria’s summer 2018 season: Close to 1000 police deployed to resorts

Share this: Facebook

Close to 1000 additional police officers from all over Bulgaria have been deployed to the country’s Black Sea coastal resorts for the summer 2018 tourist season.

The deployment is to make up for shortfalls in the Interior Ministry’s regional directorates in Bourgas, Varna and Dobrich, reports on August 2 said.

Up to September 20, there will be additional traffic police, patrols and anti-crime and investigating police officers at Bulgaria’s summer holiday spots.

According to a report by bTV, the shortfall of police was highest in Bourgas, adding up to 758, while in Varna the shortfall was 126 and in Dobrich, 48.

At the start of the summer season, Bulgaria’s Tourism Minister Nikolina Angelkova said that in early June, she had held a meeting with the Prosecutor-General, Interior Minister and chief secretary of the Interior Ministry to co-ordinate actions to ensure the comfort and safety of tourists.

It had been agreed that police officers would be seconded to resorts on both the north and south Black Sea coasts.

“We monitor everything as closely as possible so that we can really take preventive measures and ensure the safety and security of tourists,” Angelkova said.

(Photo via the press centre of the Interior Ministry)

