Earthquake of 4.1 on Richter scale in southern Bulgaria

An earthquake measuring 4.1 on the Richter scale struck at 5.17pm on August 2 in southern Bulgaria, 55km south-east of Blagoevgrad and 18km north-west of Gotse Delchev, according to an initial report by the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre.

The earthquake was epicentred at a depth of about 10km, at a location 114km south of Bulgaria’s capital Sofia.

There were no initial reports of serious injuries or damage.

The national geophysical institute at the Bulgarian Academy of Science said shortly after 5.30pm that it estimated the earthquake as having been 3.9 on the Richter scale. Reports from Sofia said that the quake had been felt in the capital city.

(Photo: Miles Davidson/sxc.hu)

