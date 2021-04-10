Covid-19 in Bulgaria: 138 more deaths, active cases and hospitalisations decrease

Share this: Facebook

A total of 138 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive for Covid-19 died in the past 24 hours, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 14 308, according to the April 10 report by the national information system.

Of 16 965 tests done in the past 24 hours, a total of 2803 – about 16.8 per cent – proved positive.

To date, 370 179 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 71 002 active cases, a decrease of 225 in the past day.

A total of 10 271 patients with Covid-19 are in hospital, a decrease of 133 in the past 24 hours, with 812 in intensive care, a decrease of one.

Fifty-four medical personnel tested positive in the past day, bringing the total to date to 12 505.

The report said that 2890 people recovered from the virus in the past day, bringing the total to 284 869.

To date, 567 396 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 14 874 in the past 24 hours.

A total of 112 685 people have received a second dose, an increase of 2608 in the past 24 hours.

