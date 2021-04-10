Bulgaria: Slavi Trifonov’s party claims he has Covid-19

Share this: Facebook

A deputy leader of the party formed around cable television presenter Slavi Trifonov, whose actions now are crucial to whether or not a new government of Bulgaria is formed, claimed on April 10 that Trifonov had tested positive for Covid-19 and was in quarantine.

The announcement, a day short of a week since Bulgaria’s April 4 parliamentary elections, came from the deputy leader of Trifonov’s party, Toshko Yordanov.

Trifonov, who has built his reputation over the past two decades on a blend of populism and “patriotic” pop-folk songs, ran second in Bulgaria’s April 4 elections, but is seen as alone in a chance to successfully nominate a government, given uniform rejection of Boiko Borissov’s GERB party being given that chance.

Since the April 4 election provisional results were announced, Trifonov’s silence has been resounding.

All Trifonov has done has been, in brief posts on Facebook, is to thank his voters for voting for him.

“I want to avoid all clichés and therefore I will be completely honest. On behalf of my colleagues and on my behalf, I sincerely thank everyone who voted for us. This is the meaning of trust, and trust is the highest form of human communication. Thank you, we value your trust,” Trifonov said on Facebook on April 10.