Covid-19 in Bulgaria: In past week, 844 deaths, active cases rose by 2204

The deaths of 844 people in Bulgaria who had tested positive were registered in the past week, bringing the country’s death toll linked to the disease to 14 351, according to figures in the April 11 report by the national information system.

This includes 43 deaths registered in the past 24 hours.

To date, 371 531 cases of new coronavirus have been confirmed in Bulgaria.

There are 71 381 active cases, 2204 more than the figure in the April 4 report.

There are 10 365 patients with Covid-19 in hospital, a decrease of 156 compared with the April 4 report, with 801 in intensive care, an increase of 43.

A total of 399 medical personnel tested positive in the past week, bringing the total to 12 528.

The report said that 285 799 people had recovered from the disease, an increase of 16 244 in the past week.

A total of 571 062 doses of vaccines against Covid-19 have been administered, including 68 984 in the past week.

The report said that 112 978 people had received a second dose, an increase of 12 414 in the past week.

(Photo: Alexandrovska Hospital)

