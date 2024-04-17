Bulgaria’s Easter 2024 long weekend gets longer for many school pupils

May 2 will be a non-school day in several municipalities and districts in Bulgaria, making the 2024 Orthodox Easter long weekend even longer.

May 1, Labour Day, is a public holiday, this year falling on a Wednesday. The Orthodox Easter weekend starts on May 3, Holy Friday, and continues until May 6 inclusive – the latter date also the Gergyovden (St George’s Day) and Armed Forces Day public holiday.

However, May 2 is a working day and was to have been a school day across the country. Online, parents petitioned the authorities to declare it a non-school day, for the benefit of those intending to holiday.

Sofia mayor Vassil Terziev, declaring May 2 a non-school day, said: “The purpose of this day is to give pupils the opportunity to get to know our city better in connection with the year in which we celebrate – 145 years since the declaration of Sofia as the capital of Bulgaria.

“Pupils and their teachers will be provided with the opportunity to visit free of charge the Regional History Museum and its affiliates and the Sofia City Art Gallery.”



The order closing schools in Sofia on May 2 does not apply to kindergartens and nurseries.

Districts where May 2 has been declared a non-school day include Plovdiv, Stara Zagora, Pleven, Smolyan, Lovech, Haskovo, Vidin and Bourgas, while it also will be a non-school day in the municipalities of Rousse, Blagoevgrad, Dimitrovgrad and Troyan.

(Photo: Naturpuur, via Wikimedia Commons)



